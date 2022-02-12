Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $14.74 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,735,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.