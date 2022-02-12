Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 22,650 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $257,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 320,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $363.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.77 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

