Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000.

NASDAQ:SIERU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

