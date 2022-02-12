Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,641,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000.
NASDAQ:SIERU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $12.08.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Lake Acquisition (SIERU)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU).
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.