Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 12,834 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.31.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $165.04 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

