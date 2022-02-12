Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 1,733 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of EXPD opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.10 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.42.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

