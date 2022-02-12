Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 18,300 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.34% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,219,000 after buying an additional 161,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after buying an additional 161,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after buying an additional 700,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.40. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

