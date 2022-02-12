Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $14.06 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.20% of BridgeBio Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

BBIO opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.93. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

