Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 8.6% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $6.05 billion and approximately $167.21 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.00194371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00025444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.00467113 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00065195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,003,993,066 coins and its circulating supply is 6,563,863,032 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

