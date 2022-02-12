AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Plans $1.29 Dividend

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend payment by 24.3% over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a payout ratio of 83.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE AB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. 572,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.