Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.39 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $53.65 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.75 or 0.06894621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,282.31 or 0.99912786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

