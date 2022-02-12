Alpha Coin (APC) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $14,527.94 and approximately $11.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,319.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.28 or 0.00775717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00222775 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.