Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,548,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS APHLF opened at $0.83 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

Get Alpha Lithium alerts:

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.