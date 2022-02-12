Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post $8.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.59 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $41.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $48.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.14 million, with estimates ranging from $33.39 million to $70.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

PINE opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.49 million, a P/E ratio of 113.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 635.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

