Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $305.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

