Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Short Interest Update

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,400 shares, a growth of 266.5% from the January 15th total of 143,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 124,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

