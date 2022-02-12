American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,721,000 after buying an additional 157,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,493,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,795,000 after buying an additional 289,152 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $236.90 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $2,628,869. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

