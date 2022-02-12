Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 565,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 466,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

