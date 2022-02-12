Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Announce $2.57 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report $2.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of DG stock opened at $200.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.76. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

