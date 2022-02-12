Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $20.64

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Anyswap has a market cap of $384.72 million and $17.42 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $20.64 or 0.00048772 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.75 or 0.06894621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,282.31 or 0.99912786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006355 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

