Apron Network (APN) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $324,389.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00104473 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.