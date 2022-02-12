Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the January 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,729,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

