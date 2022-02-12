Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $66,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

ARRW opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Arrowroot Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

