Assemble Protocol (ASM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.31 Million

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $58.76 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,415,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,954,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

