ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the January 15th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AACG opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.