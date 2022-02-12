ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the January 15th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AACG opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.
