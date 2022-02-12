Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) & H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Head-To-Head Comparison

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantia has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Atlantia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $23.20 billion 1.21 $1.28 billion $0.15 25.67 Atlantia $10.34 billion 1.48 -$1.34 billion N/A N/A

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Atlantia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 3 3 4 0 2.10 Atlantia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atlantia has a consensus price target of $18.90, suggesting a potential upside of 103.88%. Given Atlantia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantia is more favorable than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Atlantia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 5.46% 19.53% 6.23% Atlantia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats Atlantia on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America. The firm’s brands include H&M, H&M Home, Weekday, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, ARKET, Afound, Sellpy and Treadler. The company was founded by Erling Persson in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession. The Overseas Motorways segment deals with the holders of motorway concessions in Chile, Brazil, and Poland, and the companies that provide operational support for these operators and the related foreign-registered holding companies. The Italian Airports segment focuses on the airport business of Aeroporti di Roma, which holds the concession to operate and expand the airports of Rome Fiumicino and Rome Ciampino. The Overseas Airports segment includes the airport operations of the companies controlled by Aéroports de laCote d’Azur. The Abertis Group segment includes the Spanish, French, Chilean, Brazilian, Argentine, Puerto Rican and Indian motorway operators and the companies that produce and operate tolling systems controlled by Abertis Infraestructuras. The

