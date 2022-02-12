Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.32

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.32 and traded as low as C$14.10. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.21, with a volume of 22,741 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$606.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. The company has a current ratio of 94.59, a quick ratio of 92.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.32.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

