Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AUSI opened at $0.48 on Friday. Aura Systems has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Get Aura Systems alerts:

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc engages in the design, assembly and sale of axial flux induction machines. It offers AuraGen/Viper, an integrated mobile power generator and power management system that installs in a motor vehicle and delivers on-location, both alternating current and direct current electricity for end user, including industrial, commercial, recreational, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.