Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AUSI opened at $0.48 on Friday. Aura Systems has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.
About Aura Systems
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aura Systems (AUSI)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.