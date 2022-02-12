Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $891.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

