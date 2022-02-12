Axa S.A. Acquires 149,127 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 730.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,545 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,127 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

CTSH opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

