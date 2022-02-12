Axa S.A. Purchases New Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 476,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 19.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

LI opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.75 and a beta of 2.20. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

