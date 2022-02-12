Axa S.A. Sells 110,900 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,921,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,656 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.43. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.90 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

