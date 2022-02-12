Axa S.A. Sells 251,306 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,306 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,630,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.