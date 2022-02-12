B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.48.

BTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,635 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,927 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $16,349,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $11,614,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

