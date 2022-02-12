Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,005 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

