Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 75,458 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 1,428.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,458 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Freshpet worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Freshpet by 245.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Freshpet by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

In other news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $95.49 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -170.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.30.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

