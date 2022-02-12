Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,020,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 2.72% of Li-Cycle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LICY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $133,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LICY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:LICY opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 800.82% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

