Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,485,000 Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,375,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 7.69% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.08.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

