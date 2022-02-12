Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 285.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 420,453 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Equity Commonwealth worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth $832,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,405,000 after buying an additional 712,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.