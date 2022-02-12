Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $11.31 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Catalent by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,212,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,497,141 shares of company stock valued at $439,092,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $99.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

