Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $12.98 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 817,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,982,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

