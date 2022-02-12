Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,021 shares of company stock worth $60,577,358. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

