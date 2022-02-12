Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 232.9% in January

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,500 shares, a growth of 232.9% from the January 15th total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.2 days.
OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $2.03 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
