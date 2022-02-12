BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 79.9% in January

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the January 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,011,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.35%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

