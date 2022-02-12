Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BDGSF opened at $20.50 on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
