Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BDGSF opened at $20.50 on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91.

Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.

