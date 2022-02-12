Base Protocol (BASE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $230,851.12

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $230,851.12 and approximately $88,453.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

