Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 223.9% in January

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,000 shares, an increase of 223.9% from the January 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,708,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAYRY shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. AlphaValue upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.