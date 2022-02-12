Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.83

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.83 and traded as low as $14.63. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 13,310 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $183.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 193,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

