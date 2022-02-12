Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.83

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.83 and traded as low as $14.63. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 13,310 shares.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
The stock has a market cap of $183.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.
About Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
