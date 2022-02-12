Belt (BELT) Hits Market Cap of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.49 or 0.06883953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,173.53 or 0.99886943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006363 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.