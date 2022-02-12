BEPRO Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.59 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $22.59 million and approximately $842,644.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00037692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00104220 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

