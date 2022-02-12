Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILI. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $157.40.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 389.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,515 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Bilibili by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

